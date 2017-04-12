Germany's Schaeuble Promises 'Moderat...

Germany's Schaeuble Promises 'Moderate' Tax Cuts After Election

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview published on Wednesday he would propose moderate tax cuts for low- and middle-income earners after an election in September. Schaeuble is a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives who have made security and tax relief a main component of their campaigning platform and are ahead in the polls of their Social Democrat junior coalition partners.



