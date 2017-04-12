Germany's Schaeuble Promises 'Moderate' Tax Cuts After Election
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview published on Wednesday he would propose moderate tax cuts for low- and middle-income earners after an election in September. Schaeuble is a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives who have made security and tax relief a main component of their campaigning platform and are ahead in the polls of their Social Democrat junior coalition partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|1 hr
|07 Mustang
|6
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Mon
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC