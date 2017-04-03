Germany's right wing attacked the media. Now Germans trust the press more than ever
Rolf Mueller, top candidate of the Alternative for Germany for the state election in Saarland reacts after exit poll results of the state election in Saarland were announced on television at an election event in Volklingen, south-western Germany on March 26, 2017. Speaker of the German right wing party AFD Albrecht Glaser attends a press conference to launch the party's election manifesto in Berlin on March 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|23 hr
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC