Germany's poor hold key to election as inequality grows
For all its economic success, Germany has a growing problem with inequality and poverty, and yet Chancellor Angela Merkel seems to be deflecting the blame so far as the battlelines are drawn for elections in September. Renowned for its highly-skilled workforce, Germany has in fact a greater proportion of working poor - people who have a job but are struggling with poverty - than Britain, France and even some less wealthy EU states such as Hungary or Cyprus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|42
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC