Germany's Merkel to face challenger Schulz in Sept. 3 debate
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, arrives with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Woman 20 Dialogue summit for the empowerment of women in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, arrives with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Woman 20 Dialogue summit for the empowerment of women in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|26
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|13 hr
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Apr 12
|Greg B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC