Germany's Merkel to face challenger S...

Germany's Merkel to face challenger Schulz in Sept. 3 debate

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, arrives with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Woman 20 Dialogue summit for the empowerment of women in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, arrives with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Woman 20 Dialogue summit for the empowerment of women in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 4 hr Retribution 26
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... 13 hr Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 18 hr Pigoff123 1,521
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC