Germany's Merkel Encourages Spain, Portugal to Invest in Solar an hour ago
German Chancellor Angela Merkel encouraged Spain and Portugal to invest more in solar energy and said they need a better link to France amid a push for a unified European power grid. "The connection between France and the Iberian peninsula is a huge problem," Merkel said Saturday in her weekly podcast.
