Germany's FDP, potential election kingmaker, plays hard to get

Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party hopes to reclaim its traditional role as kingmaker after September's national election, but its leader proved coy on Tuesday over which of the two main parties it might join in coalition. The business-friendly FDP was the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2009-13 conservative-led coalition but failed to clear the 5 percent threshold to win seats in the current lower house Bundestag.

