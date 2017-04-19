Germany's FDP, potential election kin...

Germany's FDP, potential election kingmaker, plays hard to get

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party hopes to reclaim its traditional role as kingmaker after September's national election, but its leader proved coy on Tuesday over which of the two main parties it might join in coalition. The business-friendly FDP was the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2009-13 conservative-led coalition but failed to clear the 5 percent threshold to win seats in the current lower house Bundestag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC