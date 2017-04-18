Germany's apprenticeship scheme succe...

Germany's apprenticeship scheme success may be hard to replicate

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Marius Körlin, a 20-year-old BMW apprentice, spent a recent Friday morning taking visitors round the apprenticeship training centre at the automaker's campus in Munich. He showed off the classroom for first-year participants in BMW's work-study programme; the practice workstations, abandoned during a coffee break; and the retail end of the operation, staffed by apprentices, which markets and sells products created by other trainees - from USB sticks to a concept for a levitating motorbike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken 12 hr RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Thu joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC