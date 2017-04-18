Germany's apprenticeship scheme success may be hard to replicate
Marius Körlin, a 20-year-old BMW apprentice, spent a recent Friday morning taking visitors round the apprenticeship training centre at the automaker's campus in Munich. He showed off the classroom for first-year participants in BMW's work-study programme; the practice workstations, abandoned during a coffee break; and the retail end of the operation, staffed by apprentices, which markets and sells products created by other trainees - from USB sticks to a concept for a levitating motorbike.
