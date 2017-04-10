Germany to appeal first ruling allowing Nazi-looted art claim against it in US court
A case closely watched in art and diplomatic circles is moving forward in a U.S. court, where a federal judge ruled that the German government will have to defend itself in a suit brought over art purportedly confiscated by the Nazis. The ruling that Germany must face litigation in the United States seeking the return of the art will be appealed, posing a new test for Germany's art-restitution system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Apr 12
|Greg B
|1
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Apr 10
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC