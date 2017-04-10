Germany to appeal first ruling allowing Nazi-looted art claim against it in US court

A case closely watched in art and diplomatic circles is moving forward in a U.S. court, where a federal judge ruled that the German government will have to defend itself in a suit brought over art purportedly confiscated by the Nazis. The ruling that Germany must face litigation in the United States seeking the return of the art will be appealed, posing a new test for Germany's art-restitution system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.