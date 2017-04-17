Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France discuss Ukraine peace deal
The German government says the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France have renewed their commitment to implementing a faltering peace deal for eastern Ukraine. Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said the German leader spoke by phone Monday night with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and French President Francois Hollande.
