Germany probes abuse of fatally injur...

Germany probes abuse of fatally injured Egyptian woman after car accident

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Prosecutors investigating the driver of a car that ran over and fatally injured an Egyptian woman in eastern Germany say they are also now pursuing a man who witnesses say hurled racial abuse at the victim after the accident.The 22-year-old student, identified only as Shaden M., died in hospital on April 18, three days after the accident in the city of Cottbus, and the driver is being investigated for possibly causing death by negligence, Horst Nothbaum, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said. Two witnesses came forward 10 days after the accident to say that they had heard a passenger in the car that struck the woman yelling insults afterwards, including: "Go back to where you came from, then you won't get run over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Thu CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Apr 25 Pigoff123 1,521
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC