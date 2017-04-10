Germany on Spicer: Nazi parallels lea...

Germany on Spicer: Nazi parallels lead to 'nothing good'

Read more: The Progress

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says that comparing Nazi war crimes to present-day situations "leads to nothing good" - a reaction to his U.S. counterpart's remarks about Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's invoking of the Holocaust to illustrate the severity of chemical weapons use drew rebukes from Jewish groups and critics.

Chicago, IL

