Germany Moves To Ban Child Marriages After Finding 1500 Cases Among Refugees
Yemeni women attend the showing of a film in Sanaa March 3, 2014 about "child brides", which are quite common in the poverty-striken and tribal country of Yemen, where barely pubescent adolescent girls are forced into marriage, often to older men. It is estimated that 14 % of girls in Yemen under the age of 15 are forced into early marriages and 52% of girls before they turn 18, and frequently to much older husbands according to rights organisations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC