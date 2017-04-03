Germany cracks down on child marriages

14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Germany's cabinet on Wednesday moved to ban child marriages after the recent mass refugee influx brought in many couples where one or both partners were aged under 18. Germany has taken in one million refugees and migrants since 2015 under a generous immigration policy. BERLIN: Germany's cabinet on Wednesday moved to ban child marriages after the recent mass refugee influx brought in many couples where one or both partners were aged under 18. The new law, set to receive parliamentary approval by July, is seen as a protective move especially for girls by annulling foreign marriages involving minors.

Chicago, IL

