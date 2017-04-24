Germany confirms cyber attacks on political party think tanks

Germany's top cyber official on Thursday confirmed said his agency was aware of computer attacks on two foundations tied to Germany's ruling coalition parties for some time, and was helping the think tanks analyze what happened. Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal cyber security agency, did not comment on security firm Trend Micro's claim that the attacks were carried out by "Pawn Storm," the same Russian hacking group linked to attacks on French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron or the U.S. election.

