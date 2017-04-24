Germany Calls Rick Perry's Idea to Re...

Germany Calls Rick Perry's Idea to Rework Paris Deal Absurd

Germany fired back at Rick Perry's criticism of Europe for not living up to its vow to fight climate change, saying the U.S. energy secretary's suggestion to renegotiate the landmark Paris accord is "absurd." The 2015 global agreement to limit global warming-causing gases already lets nations adjust their own emissions targets, making it pointless for the U.S. to reopen talks in hopes of winning more favorable terms, said German environment ministry spokesman Michael Schroeren.

