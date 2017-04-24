German soldier arrested on suspicion ...

German soldier arrested on suspicion of planning attack

State's attorney Nadja Niesen talks to media people in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 27, 2017, after police have arrested a German soldier who had posed as a Syrian refugee on suspicion he was planning an attack, apparently motivated by anti-foreigner sentiment, in a case that German prosecutors said Thursday was "more than strange."

Chicago, IL

