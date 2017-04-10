German prosecutors investigate Moroccan man's plan to attack Russia embassy

BERLIN: A 24-year-old Moroccan man is being investigated in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack on the Russian embassy in Berlin, a spokesman for the Dresden state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. "We have started an investigation into the man under suspicion of planning an act of violence against the Russian embassy in Berlin," Steve Schulze-Reinhold told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.