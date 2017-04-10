German prosecutors investigate Morocc...

German prosecutors investigate Moroccan man's plan to attack Russia embassy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BERLIN: A 24-year-old Moroccan man is being investigated in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack on the Russian embassy in Berlin, a spokesman for the Dresden state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. "We have started an investigation into the man under suspicion of planning an act of violence against the Russian embassy in Berlin," Steve Schulze-Reinhold told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... 1 hr 07 Mustang 6
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Mon Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC