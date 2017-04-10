German prosecutors investigate Moroccan man's plan to attack Russia embassy
BERLIN: A 24-year-old Moroccan man is being investigated in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack on the Russian embassy in Berlin, a spokesman for the Dresden state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. "We have started an investigation into the man under suspicion of planning an act of violence against the Russian embassy in Berlin," Steve Schulze-Reinhold told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|1 hr
|07 Mustang
|6
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Mon
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC