German police probe 'gun club' members over far-right ties
Authorities in southern Germany are investigating members of a self-styled "gun club" on suspicion they may be planning attacks against migrants. Bavaria's state Interior Ministry says some 120 police, including tactical response units, raided 11 sites in the Munich area, Kaufbeuren and Bad Rodach early Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|18 hr
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC