German police probe 'gun club' members over far-right ties

Authorities in southern Germany are investigating members of a self-styled "gun club" on suspicion they may be planning attacks against migrants. Bavaria's state Interior Ministry says some 120 police, including tactical response units, raided 11 sites in the Munich area, Kaufbeuren and Bad Rodach early Thursday.

