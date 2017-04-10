German police found nearly a half-ton of cocaine hidden in bananas
German police say they intercepted 847 pounds of what they believe is cocaine in a shipment of bananas over the weekend. A worker at a wholesale company in Leverkusen, just north of Cologne in western Germany, reported the suspected drugs to authorities on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
