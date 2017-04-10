German police found nearly a half-ton...

German police found nearly a half-ton of cocaine hidden in bananas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

German police say they intercepted 847 pounds of what they believe is cocaine in a shipment of bananas over the weekend. A worker at a wholesale company in Leverkusen, just north of Cologne in western Germany, reported the suspected drugs to authorities on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC