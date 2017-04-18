German nationalists elect top duo for...

German nationalists elect top duo for general election

Germany's nationalist party Alternative for Germany on Sunday elected two new top candidates for the September general election after the party's best-known politician, Frauke Petry, said she would no longer be available. Members of the far-right party, known by its acronym AfD, elected Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel at their weekend party convention in Cologne.

Chicago, IL

