German Minister Seeks Rules to Attack Hackers on Foreign Soil

8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Germany is trying to beef up its cyber defense, after the interior minister called for rules that allow nations to attack foreign hackers targeting critical infrastructure. Europe's biggest economy is currently evaluating whether it needs to draft new legislation to ensure its security forces are legally cleared to defend the country against cyber attacks that target, for example, its electricity infrastructure, according to Thomas de Maiziere.

Chicago, IL

