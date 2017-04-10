German Minister Seeks Rules to Attack Hackers on Foreign Soil
Germany is trying to beef up its cyber defense, after the interior minister called for rules that allow nations to attack foreign hackers targeting critical infrastructure. Europe's biggest economy is currently evaluating whether it needs to draft new legislation to ensure its security forces are legally cleared to defend the country against cyber attacks that target, for example, its electricity infrastructure, according to Thomas de Maiziere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Mon
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC