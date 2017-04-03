German man imprisoned on terror charges

A court on Monday sentenced a German man to life in prison for an attempted bomb attack on a train station in 2012, attempted murder of the leader of an anti-Muslim party and for founding a terrorist organization, Reuters reported. Three others were convicted in the same case, a German, a German-Turkish citizen and an Albanian.

