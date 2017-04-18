German liberals accuse Merkel of U-tu...

German liberals accuse Merkel of U-turn on euro zone rescues

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party, a potential kingmaker after September's national election, ruled out joining any coalition that would provide a financial bail-out to another euro zone country without the participation of the International Monetary Fund. FILE PHOTO: Christian Lindner, chairman of the liberal Free Democratic Party FDP addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Fri RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Thu joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC