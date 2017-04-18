German liberals accuse Merkel of U-turn on euro zone rescues
Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party, a potential kingmaker after September's national election, ruled out joining any coalition that would provide a financial bail-out to another euro zone country without the participation of the International Monetary Fund. FILE PHOTO: Christian Lindner, chairman of the liberal Free Democratic Party FDP addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2016.
