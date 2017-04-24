German leader to call on Gulf states ...

German leader to call on Gulf states to do more for refugees

German Chancellor Angela Merkel heads to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this weekend with a message that they should do more to help refugees. Germany has taken in hundreds of thousands of Muslim refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in recent years, straining the country's budget and increasing anti-migrant sentiment.

