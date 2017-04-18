German intelligence spied on Interpol: Spiegel
Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency spied on the Interpol international police agency for years and on the group's country liaison offices in dozens of countries such as Austria, Greece and the United States, a German magazine said. Der Spiegel magazine, citing documents it had seen, said the BND had added the email addresses, phone numbers and fax numbers of the police investigators to its sector surveillance list.
