German government rejects conservatives' call for Islam law9 min ago
The German government says there's no need for new legislation to regulate Islamic organisations in the country. Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union party have called for a ban on foreign funding of Islamic organisations, and for Muslims to get statutory rights to pastoral care from an imam in prisons and hospitals.
