German chancellor honored by US Holocaust Memorial Museum

16 hrs ago

" German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the 2017 Elie Wiesel Award, the highest honor from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Merkel was presented with the award Monday, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Chicago, IL

