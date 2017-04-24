German chancellor honored by US Holocaust Memorial Museum
" German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the 2017 Elie Wiesel Award, the highest honor from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Merkel was presented with the award Monday, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day.
