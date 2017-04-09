German art exhibit Documenta debuts s...

German art exhibit Documenta debuts shared Athens experience

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Athens: One of the world's premier art events opened in Athens on Saturday, bringing a much-needed spotlight, artistic inspiration and visitor boost to crisis-hit Greece's run-down capital. Documenta 14, the contemporary art exhibition held every five years in Kassel, Germany, puts over 160 international artists on display across the city in over 40 public institutions, squares, cinemas, university campuses and libraries, showcasing painting, performances, sculpture and sound art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Fri J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC