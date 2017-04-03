German army investigates soldiers over 'Heil Hitler'
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr take part in farewell ceremony for Panzergrenadierbataillon 122, deployment in Lithuania, in Oberviechtach, Germany January 19, 2017. The Germany military's counter-intelligence agency is looking into 275 suspected right-wing extremists in its ranks, including a soldier heard saying "Heil Hitler", the Defence Ministry has told parliament in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.
