German army investigates soldiers over 'Heil Hitler'

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr take part in farewell ceremony for Panzergrenadierbataillon 122, deployment in Lithuania, in Oberviechtach, Germany January 19, 2017. The Germany military's counter-intelligence agency is looking into 275 suspected right-wing extremists in its ranks, including a soldier heard saying "Heil Hitler", the Defence Ministry has told parliament in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

