France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras...

France, Germany, Italy: Speed Cameras Blow Up

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TheNewspaper

In Langenberg, Germany, the traffic camera on the Bokenbusch Strasse was knocked over after it failed to prevent an accident on Saturday. According to local police, a Nissan Juke struck the automated ticketing machine causing serious injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
News Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger Apr 12 Greg B 1
News Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He... Apr 10 Ground 1
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Apr 7 J_a_n 9
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Apr 3 Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Apr 2 WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC