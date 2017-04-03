Fed official: Bond holdings to be reduced gradually
A top U.S. Federal Reserve official says the central bank would likely move in a measured way after it decides to reduce its large bond holdings. San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said there was a case to be made for moving slowly since reducing the bond holdings would lead to higher longer-term rates even as short-term rates are also being raised.
