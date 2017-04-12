Fallon blames Russian Federation for 'every civilian death' in Syria chemical attack

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's forces are intensifying attacks on rebel areas, days after the U.S. fired a salvo of missiles at one of the regime's main airbases, according to opposition activists. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke about the situation in Syria today and want to continue efforts to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to account for "criminal acts", a statement from Berlin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.