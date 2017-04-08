Factbox - Deadly attacks in Western E...

Factbox - Deadly attacks in Western Europe since 2014

April 7, 2017 - A truck drives into a crowd on a shopping street and crashes into a department store in central Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15 in what police call a terror attack. March 22, 2017 - An attacker stabs a policeman close to the British parliament in London after a car ploughs into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.

