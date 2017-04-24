EU leaders show firm united front ahe...

EU leaders show firm united front ahead of Brexit talks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Saturday, April 29, 2017. EU leaders met on Saturday for the first time as the formal European Council of 27 to adopt guidelines for the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Apr 25 Pigoff123 1,521
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC