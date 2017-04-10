Elderly German Couple Tears Up the Da...

Elderly German Couple Tears Up the Dance Floor: 'We Still Have a Lot of Fun'

Read more: Time

A recent video of 64-year-old Nellia Ehrentraut swinging around the dance floor with her husband, Dietmar, to "Down the Road Apiece" by The Refreshments has been viewed more than 64 million times, according to the And they aren't amateurs. In their more than three decades of dancing, they have won numerous awards in different dance competitions, The Ehrentrauts' live in the small town of Durmersheim in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany and have been married since 1970.

Chicago, IL

