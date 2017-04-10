Dubai Customs' android robot inspecto...

Dubai Customs' android robot inspector wins best world idea 2016 in Germany

Dubai Customs won the best idea at the World Ideas Awards 2016, organized in Frankfurt, Germany on 28 and 29 March 2017. This makes Dubai Customs the only government department in the world to win such a reputable accolade.

Chicago, IL

