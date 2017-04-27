DNA from dirt: Tracing ancient humans found in - empty' caves
Scientists say they've figured out a way to extract tiny traces of ancient human DNA from dirt in caves that lack skeletal remains. The technique could be valuable for reconstructing human evolutionary history, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|21 hr
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
|The honourable Sir Max Aitken
|Apr 21
|RAF
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC