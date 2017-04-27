DNA from dirt: Tracing ancient humans...

DNA from dirt: Tracing ancient humans found in - empty' caves

Scientists say they've figured out a way to extract tiny traces of ancient human DNA from dirt in caves that lack skeletal remains. The technique could be valuable for reconstructing human evolutionary history, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Science.

