Daimler, parts firm Bosch team up to make driverless cars
In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, the logo of Mercedes is photographed at the annual news conference at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Automaker Daimler AG and parts supplier Bosch Group say they are teaming up to make driverless cars that they say could be on city streets at the start of the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Mon
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Sun
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC