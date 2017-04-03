Crystal meth in police possession in ...

Crystal meth in police possession in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Nov.13, 2014.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Australian police have seized 903 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine that was smuggled from China inside boxes of hollow floorboards - the largest ever haul of the illicit drug in Australia, officials said Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies valued the seizure, mostly found in a Melbourne warehouse in February, at almost 900 million Australian dollars .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de... Mon Mildly Merciless ... 2
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... Sun WeeWilly 3
News Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08) Apr 1 The Ultimate Crus... 40
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC