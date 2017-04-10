Critics of Turkey's president across Europe tell of threats
Ercan Karakoyun looks twice over his shoulder when he leaves his Berlin home to make sure nobody is following him. Karakoyun is a follower of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted military coup in Turkey last summer.
