Conservative opposition to Pope Francis spurs talk of a schism in the Catholic Church
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for his weekly general audience on March 22. It came from a German cardinal who is one of the most powerful men in the Vatican. And it underlined a growing backlash in the church to some of Francis' more progressive ideas - a backlash led largely by German and American bishops who fear the pope may be overturning centuries of doctrine on divorce, among other matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit...
|Apr 12
|HIV Sam at your ...
|10
|Melvin Shares Life Story in Young Stranger
|Apr 12
|Greg B
|1
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|Apr 10
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC