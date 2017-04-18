China's quota threat charges up elect...

China's quota threat charges up electric car market

Read more: The Nation

China's electric-car market is already the world's biggest, but a government proposal to introduce "new energy" vehicle quotas for automakers is further charging it up. With the threat of the measure looming, major manufacturers at the annual auto show in Shanghai are announcing big plans to boost their electric vehicle offerings in China.

