Chemical attack, US response could affect European elections
In this Sunday, March 19, 2017 file photo, Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz delivers his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin. Martin Schulz, the leader of Germany's center-left Social Democrats, said Sunday, April 9 that finding a solution to the war in Syria must become the international community's top priority and called for Europe to take "an active role" in resolving the conflict.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Passive: Some Thoughts on Drainwater He...
|12 hr
|Ground
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Apr 7
|J_a_n
|9
|Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration de...
|Apr 3
|Mildly Merciless ...
|2
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|Apr 2
|WeeWilly
|3
|Clashes at anti-Islamic congress in Germany (Sep '08)
|Apr 1
|The Ultimate Crus...
|40
|German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ...
|Mar 26
|LuftwaffePhart
|3
|Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten...
|Mar 25
|Solarman
|1
