Chemical attack, US response could affect European elections

In this Sunday, March 19, 2017 file photo, Designated Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate for the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz delivers his speech during an extraordinary party convention in Berlin. Martin Schulz, the leader of Germany's center-left Social Democrats, said Sunday, April 9 that finding a solution to the war in Syria must become the international community's top priority and called for Europe to take "an active role" in resolving the conflict.

