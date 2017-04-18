Ceremonies mark liberation of 2 Nazi ...

Ceremonies mark liberation of 2 Nazi camps 72 years ago

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Holocaust survivors and officials have gathered at the memorial sites of former concentration camps Bergen-Belsen in northern Germany and Sachsenhausen near Berlin to commemorate the liberation of the camps 72 years ago. Bergen-Belsen was liberated on April 15, 1945 by British soldiers who found some 10,000 dead bodies when they entered the Nazi camp.

Chicago, IL

