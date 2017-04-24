Benjamin Netanyahu says Germany's foreign minister wouldn't take his...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he tried to telephone Germany's foreign minister to clear the air after cancelling talks during Sigmar Gabriel's visit to Israel but the German minister would not take the call. Netanyahu canceled his planned talks with Gabriel on Tuesday after the minister met groups critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
