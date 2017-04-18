Battles within and outside German nat...

Battles within and outside German nationalist convention

Co-leader Frauke Petry holds a speech at the party convention of Germany's nationalist party AFD in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2017. The convention takes place days after AfD's Petry, who is Germany's best-known nationalist politician, said that she won't be her party's top candidate in the September general election, a decision that appears to reflect a growing split among its leading figures.

