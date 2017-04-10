Attack near Russian embassy in Berlin...

Attack near Russian embassy in Berlin was foiled last minute

The planned attack near Russian embassy in Berlin was prevented in the nick of time, Sputnik reported citing German media. On Tuesday, the Dresden prosecutor's office spokesman told Sputnik that a citizen of Morocco was detained on suspicion of planning an attack near the embassy.

