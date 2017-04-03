Artist moves civil rights icon Rosa P...

Artist moves civil rights icon Rosa Parks' home to Germany

Behind a metal gate in Berlin, in a small courtyard nestled between a residential building and a car park, stands a piece of American history. The Detroit home of civil rights icon Rosa Parks has been painstakingly rebuilt here by American artist Ryan Mendoza outside his studio in the Wedding district of the German capital.

Chicago, IL

