After Admitting Over One Million Migrants into Germany Merkel Admits Many are Terrorists
This week, after Islamists tried to blow up a bus carrying a top German soccer team , Merkel told reporters that "there is no doubt" that some refugees pose a security threat. Germany, a country of 80 million, received over one million migrants and unvetted "refugees" in 2015.
