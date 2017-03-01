William and Kate to visit Germany and...

William and Kate to visit Germany and Poland

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Poland and Germany, Kensington Palace has announced. William and Kate will tour the two European countries in July this year at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Thu Battle Tested 1
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Thu PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC